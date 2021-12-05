76.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 5, 2021
Tightening testing on air travelers another step toward protecting Americans

By Villages-News Editorial

We applaud the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for revising the current Global Testing Order to shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States. This revision strengthens protocols in place for international travel, including requirements for foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated.

As we learn more about the Omicron variant, this new one-day testing policy will help to protect travelers and the health and safety of American communities from COVID-19. These orders put in place a stringent and consistent global international travel policy that is guided by public health.

The announcement means that beginning Monday, Dec. 6, all air travelers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be to be required to show a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken the day before they board their flight to the United States. For example, a passenger whose flight to the United States is at any time on a Sunday would need to have a negative test taken at any time on Saturday.

We need to do all we can to protect ourselves from COVID-19. The CDC has taken a step toward further ensuring our protection.

