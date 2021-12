To the Editor:

I live in the Village of Chitty Chatty, CDD 13. As a new village/CDD we are still maintained by the Developer.

Our entry gate and the supporting structure has been demolished for several months.

This damage was caused by a work truck striking the gate.

This broken gate is unattractive and degrades the aesthetics of the community.

I would like to ask the powers that be, when do they plan on fixing the gate?

Craig Henry

Village of Chitty Chatty