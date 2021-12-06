Henry Traylor

69.1 F
The Villages
Monday, December 6, 2021
By Staff Report
Henry Thomas Traylor, lovingly known as “Tommy”, passed away on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Tommy was born in Blountstown, FL on July 10,1935. He moved to Nashville, TN where he fell in love with his future wife Sue. Tommy joined the Army and served in the Korean War. When he returned from Korea, he and Sue were married and shortly after moved to Tallahassee, FL where he was a Police Officer for the City of Tallahassee Police Department (TPD). He retired as a Lieutenant after 26 years of faithful service. Following his career at TPD, he joined Tallahassee Memorial Hospital as Chief of Security for 10 years until his retirement. Tommy and Sue moved to the Villages in June of 1999 and have made many friends during their time here.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 65+ years Mary “Sue” Traylor, older brother Champ Traylor, older sister Bobbi Williams, daughters Janet Boe (Steve), Kay Courson (Phil) and Lisa Brienen (Rory). Tommy has 8 grandchildren Brian, Eric, Stephen, Brandon, Tyler, Zachary, Kayla and Dray. He also has 8 great grandchildren Lucas, Cole, Brooks, Parker, Drake, Reece, Scarlett and Arianna.

A memorial service was held Saturday, Dec. 4.

