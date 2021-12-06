Mae Fern West, 87, went home to Heaven on November 25, 2021, in Belleview, Florida. She was born in Belfry, Kentucky, on May 26, 1934, to Earl Cochran and Sally Maynard. She lived in Kentucky until her marriage to Bob West on July 8, 1952. After they married, they resided in Ohio until they moved to Belleview, Florida, in 1981. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida, for forty years. She taught Sunday school classes, was a 2nd and 3rd-grade schoolteacher, spoke at ladies’ retreats, and mentored many ladies, young and old, at Memorial Baptist. She also loved to sew, quilt, crochet, and cook for her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sally Cochran; sister and brother-in-law, Naydene and Bill Varney;

and a great-grandson, Wilson West.

She is survived by her husband, Bob West; Sons: Donald Joe (Cindy) and Michael Dean (Boone) West; Sister: Wanda (Bill) Elkins; seven grandchildren: Amanda Hawkins, Scott West, David West, Deanna West, John West, Samuel West, and Robby West; thirty-one great-grandchildren: Logan, Jonan, Jamie & Levi Hawkins; Haleigh (Garrett)

Stephens, Chandler (Gabrielle), Owen, Jack, Emma, Hudson, Samuel, Olivia, Madelina, Annabelle and Leighton West; Zane, Marley, Zoey, Wyatt, Jace, Luke, Amelia and Ava West; Ashlyn, Kendal, Mya, Aiden, Naomi, Joel, Oliver, Pennelope West; and five great-great-grandchildren: Michael and David Stephens, Clay and Indya West, and Roman

West.