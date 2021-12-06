69.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 6, 2021
type here...

Mae Fern West

By Staff Report
Mae Fern West
Mae Fern West

Mae Fern West, 87, went home to Heaven on November 25, 2021, in Belleview, Florida. She was born in Belfry, Kentucky, on May 26, 1934, to Earl Cochran and Sally Maynard. She lived in Kentucky until her marriage to Bob West on July 8, 1952. After they married, they resided in Ohio until they moved to Belleview, Florida, in 1981. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, Ocala, Florida, for forty years. She taught Sunday school classes, was a 2nd and 3rd-grade schoolteacher, spoke at ladies’ retreats, and mentored many ladies, young and old, at Memorial Baptist. She also loved to sew, quilt, crochet, and cook for her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Sally Cochran; sister and brother-in-law, Naydene and Bill Varney;
and a great-grandson, Wilson West.

She is survived by her husband, Bob West; Sons: Donald Joe (Cindy) and Michael Dean (Boone) West; Sister: Wanda (Bill) Elkins; seven grandchildren: Amanda Hawkins, Scott West, David West, Deanna West, John West, Samuel West, and Robby West; thirty-one great-grandchildren: Logan, Jonan, Jamie &amp; Levi Hawkins; Haleigh (Garrett)
Stephens, Chandler (Gabrielle), Owen, Jack, Emma, Hudson, Samuel, Olivia, Madelina, Annabelle and Leighton West; Zane, Marley, Zoey, Wyatt, Jace, Luke, Amelia and Ava West; Ashlyn, Kendal, Mya, Aiden, Naomi, Joel, Oliver, Pennelope West; and five great-great-grandchildren: Michael and David Stephens, Clay and Indya West, and Roman
West.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s time to give Mr. McGinty a break

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time to give embattled Villager Ed McGinty “a break.”

Dr. Phil’s biased views on smash-and-grab crimes

A Village of Amelia resident could not believe a recent Dr. Phil program on “smash and grab” crimes. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Should Oxford, Mich. high school shooter use self-defense argument?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace residents wonders if the accused high school shooter in Michigan will use a Kyle Rittenhouse self defense argument.

Rubio and Scott put politics above the good of Florida

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says Florida’s two U.S. senators thumbed their noses at the infrastructure bill, to the detriment of the Sunshine State. She says the answer is to “Vote Blue In 22.”

Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident argues that actor Alec Baldwin is a hypocrite and raises doubts about his explanation about the gun that killed a woman on a movie set.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos