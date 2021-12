To the Editor:

Not long ago an Op-Ed by Congressman Webster gave out false information about passport renewal. He said it could take up to 3-4 months to renew. I sent my renewal in on Oct. 29 and got it back on Dec. 4, around five weeks. I didn’t pay any extra to expedite. Got my renewal package and picture taken at the Sumter County office on County Road 466 at Morse Boulevard. Quick and easy, all the way around.

Bill Sachs

Village of Hemingway