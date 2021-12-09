76.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Charley the Malshippo thrilled to pose with Santa Claus for Christmas

By Staff Report

Charley the Malshippo was thrilled to pose with Santa Claus for Christmas.

The female Malshipoo (a Maltese, ShihTzu, Poodle mix) resides with Judy Baker at The Loft At Brownwood.

Charley was thrilled to meet Santa Claus.

Show off your holiday pet! Send us a photo at [email protected].

