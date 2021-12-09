Last week, I joined Rep. Vern Buchanan and over 100 of my colleagues in sending a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure detailing how the misguided CMS vaccine mandate will reduce seniors’ access to care.

The CMS mandate, which has been blocked in federal court, ignores current statistics of high vaccination rates among seniors and would force the closure of physician offices who operate as small businesses to serve their local communities.

At a time when healthcare workers are overextended and the health care workforce is understaffed, implementing this kind of restrictive mandate will only serve to make it more difficult to adequately staff hospitals.

Our nation’s most vulnerable populations will be at risk and America’s seniors will bear the brunt of any provider loss due to non-compliance with this heavy-handed mandate. This mandate ignores over 135 detailed scientific studies indicating that the protection conferred by natural immunity is real and robust.

It ignores this same admission by the CDC itself. Lastly, it ignores the fact that while vaccination, like prior infection, reduces the risk of severe outcomes it cannot prevent the spread of COVID-19. In light of these facts, it makes no sense to have a vaccine mandate. We are urging CMS to abandon implementing this rule.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.