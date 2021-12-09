69.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, December 9, 2021
type here...

It makes no sense to have a vaccine mandate

By Congressman Daniel Webster
Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, I joined Rep. Vern Buchanan and over 100 of my colleagues in sending a letter to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure detailing how the misguided CMS vaccine mandate will reduce seniors’ access to care.

The CMS mandate, which has been blocked in federal court, ignores current statistics of high vaccination rates among seniors and would force the closure of physician offices who operate as small businesses to serve their local communities.

At a time when healthcare workers are overextended and the health care workforce is understaffed, implementing this kind of restrictive mandate will only serve to make it more difficult to adequately staff hospitals.

Our nation’s most vulnerable populations will be at risk and America’s seniors will bear the brunt of any provider loss due to non-compliance with this heavy-handed mandate. This mandate ignores over 135 detailed scientific studies indicating that the protection conferred by natural immunity is real and robust.

It ignores this same admission by the CDC itself. Lastly, it ignores the fact that while vaccination, like prior infection, reduces the risk of severe outcomes it cannot prevent the spread of COVID-19. In light of these facts, it makes no sense to have a vaccine mandate. We are urging CMS to abandon implementing this rule.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Commissioners unwilling to address animal shelter problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident encourages resident to attend a Sumter County Commission meeting and demand action on the animal shelter.

Spanish Springs promises should be kept

A Village of Hacienda South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that promises made with regard to Spanish Springs Town Square should be kept.

‘Carols By Candlelight’ at Savannah Center was fantastic

A Village of Santo Domingo resident says the “Carols By Candlelight” show was spectacular from start to finish. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The elites want to tear down this country

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the elites in this country simply want to tear it down.

Taking everything away from Spanish Springs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake residents fears everything is being taken away from Spanish Springs Town Square. She points to the Rialto Theater.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos