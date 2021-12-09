69.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Man arrested after smashing sister’s windows at Club Wildwood

By Meta Minton
Randon Shavaar Johnson
Randon Shavaar Johnson

A man was arrested after allegedly smashing his sister’s windows at the Club Wildwood apartments.

Randon Shavaar Johnson, 30, was arrested at about noon Wednesday after breaking the windows of the apartment, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The sister had asked Johnson to leave the apartment, but they had a disagreement over possession of a watch. When Johnson refused to return the watch, the sister locked him out of the apartment. He grabbed a child’s high chair and used it to break the windows. He also broke the windows of his sister’s car.

He was arrested on a felony charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

