Thursday, December 9, 2021
Wildwood Booster Club will be raising money in fundraisers on Saturday

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be sponsoring four fundraisers on Saturday, Dec. 11 for the Wildwood Middle High School. 

The first is being conducted by the WMHS National Honor Society at Lowe’s in Trailwinds Villages from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students will be selling Wildcat Discount Cards, and accepting donations, to fund the purchase of wreaths for placement at the National Cemetery in Bushnell. Fifteen of the Honor Society members will be going to Bushnell for participation in the national wreath laying day. Any help to support these students would be appreciated.

The second and third are also at Lowe’s Trailwinds Village. The tennis team at WMHS will be raising funds to support its program. They will be located at the entrance to the garden center. Also, the students from the “Essential Living Skills” program will be located at the North entrance raising money for their program.

The fourth fundraiser is being conducted by Wildcat Boosters at Ace Hardware in Wildwood from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Its purpose is to provide funds to support academic, arts and music, and sports programs at WMHS. People can talk with Booster members to learn about the club and how they can join with the nearly 200 people who are”Helping WMHS students succeed in life.”

