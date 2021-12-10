Lt. Colonel Charles W. Gray

81.8 F
The Villages
Friday, December 10, 2021
By Staff Report
Lt. Colonel Charles W. (Charlie) Gray, (USAF Ret), age 86, formerly of Village of Santiago and member of St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summerfield, FL, passed away Monday, November 22nd, in Palm Harbor, FL, after living 2 years with his daughter in Clearwater. Charles was born in Philadelphia, PA and grew up near Atlantic City, NJ. He met his wife, Peggy, of nearly 63 years while attending the University of Maryland in November of 1953. They married 3 years later after he completed Air Force navigator training. During his service, Charlie was a pilot and navigator and was stationed in Massachusetts, Arizona, New Jersey, Kansas, California, and Japan until retiring from the United States Air Force while serving at the Pentagon in 1979, 5 years after their daughter was born. After 20 years of aerospace sector work, raising their only daughter, Julie Anne, and caring for Peggy’s mother, Blanche, in 1999 they (Charles, Peggy and Blanche) took up active retirement in the Villages, Florida. During his 20 years there, Charles served as president of the Jazz Lovers’ Club, Legislative liaison for the Retired Military Group, member of the Hangar Flyers Club and the Virginia Club. He was a devout Catholic and a devoted husband, father and grandpa (Pops). He is survived by his daughter Julie Anne and grandson Derek Andrew. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, December 9th at 10:00 AM at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, and will be laid to rest in the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at a later date.

