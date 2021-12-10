65.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Neighbor worried about dead man’s large dogs still living at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A neighbor is worried about a dead man’s large dogs still living at his home in The Villages.

The home is located at 1214 Santa Cruz Drive in the San Leandro Villas. The owner died and left behind two large dogs, reportedly weighing between 40 and 50 pounds each.

Grace Doran, who lives at 1212 Santa Cruz Drive, spoke out Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors. She said the homeowner died earlier this year.

The dogs are barking and howling at all hours of the day and night, Doran said.

The home has a doggy door so the dogs can “come and go as they please,” she said. She said a landscaper has been coming to the home on a regular basis to ensure the dogs have food and water.

“It is beginning to smell badly,” she said. “It’s impossible to be happy there.”

She is extremely frustrated that no one – the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter County Animal Control and other agencies – has been successful in bringing any relief to the neighbors.

The CDD 2 board indicated its hands are similarly tied and has no enforcement over an internal deed restriction. That would be a matter for the Developer.

Supervisors were sympathetic to her plight.

“They’ve converted a house to a dog house,” said Supervisor Jim Cipollone. “It’s terrible you have to live under these conditions.”

