Villager must remove posts for pergola put up without permission from ARC

A Villager must remove posts for a pergola put up without receiving permission from the Architectural Review Committee.

The home of Cheryl Ann Hidalgo at 2141 Escobar Ave. in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Oct. 11 about a structure built on the property without ARC approval. A canopy had been put up over the top of posts, but it has been removed. The posts remain in place and are encroaching on a neighbor’s property.

The homeowner retroactively applied for ARC approval for the structure but it was denied on Nov 24. The ARC indicated it needed a site plan for dimensions. Hidalgo was invited to resubmit an application, but has not done so yet.

She has been given 15 days to bring the property into compliance by removing the posts. If she fails to do so, she will face a $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines.