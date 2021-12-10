65.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...

Villager must remove posts for pergola put up without permission from ARC

By Meta Minton

A Villager must remove posts for a pergola put up without receiving permission from the Architectural Review Committee.

The home of Cheryl Ann Hidalgo at 2141 Escobar Ave. in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Oct. 11 about a structure built on the property without ARC approval. A canopy had been put up over the top of posts, but it has been removed. The posts remain in place and are encroaching on a neighbor’s property.

A homeowner at 2141 Escobar Ave. in the Village of Santo Domingo without permission from the Architectural Review Committee
A homeowner at 2141 Escobar Ave. in the Village of Santo Domingo must remove a structure put up without permission from the Architectural Review Committee.

The homeowner retroactively applied for ARC approval for the structure but it was denied on Nov 24. The ARC indicated it needed a site plan for dimensions. Hidalgo was invited to resubmit an application, but has not done so yet.

She has been given 15 days to bring the property into compliance by removing the posts. If she fails to do so, she will face a $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Hospital executive pats herself on back in Daily Sun article

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of a “report” in The Villages Daily Sun in which an executive at UF Health-The Villages Hospital praises her own performance.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize reality

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for President Biden to recognize reality.

Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

In a Letter to the Editor, Village Veranda offers additional information about the arrest this week of a husband visiting his wife at the facility.

Commissioners unwilling to address animal shelter problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident encourages resident to attend a Sumter County Commission meeting and demand action on the animal shelter.

Spanish Springs promises should be kept

A Village of Hacienda South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that promises made with regard to Spanish Springs Town Square should be kept.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos