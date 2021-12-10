Villager worried political flags ruining friendliness in The Villages

A Villager is worried political flags are ruining the friendly feeling in The Villages.

Sharon Fuller has a long connection to her home on Garcia Court in Villa De La Vista South. She has owned it since 2011, but her parents were the original owners, purchasing the villa back in 1994.

She took her concerns about political flags Friday morning to the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. She said her father was active in the homeowners association and at one point had to remove a flag he was flying. It was a Snoopy Christmas flag.

Fuller said it appears all restrictions on flags have gone out the window.

In particular, she is concerned about political flags. She said there is a large political flag near the entrance to her villa community. She said she doesn’t understand why the flag is allowed to fly. A check at the villa community at the location Fuller described revealed a resident is flying a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, which dates back to 1775 and was designed by Christopher Gadsden. In the 1970s the Gadsden flag started being used as a symbol representing individual rights and limited government. Fuller described the offending flags as “Trump flags, Biden flags and Don’t Tread on Me flags.”

“I thought only American flags were allowed,” she said.

Fuller added that she fears the political rhetoric has taken a toll on the reputation of The Villages.

“Battle lines are being drawn and people are not talking to each other,” Fuller said.

The Villages government does not regulate the content of flags.

A group appeared last month before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors with a similar concern.