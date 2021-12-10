69.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...

Villager worried political flags ruining friendliness in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A Villager is worried political flags are ruining the friendly feeling in The Villages.

Sharon Fuller has a long connection to her home on Garcia Court in Villa De La Vista South. She has owned it since 2011, but her parents were the original owners, purchasing the villa back in 1994.

She took her concerns about political flags Friday morning to the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors. She said her father was active in the homeowners association and at one point had to remove a flag he was flying. It was a Snoopy Christmas flag.

Fuller said it appears all restrictions on flags have gone out the window.

In particular, she is concerned about political flags. She said there is a large political flag near the entrance to her villa community. She said she doesn’t understand why the flag is allowed to fly. A check at the villa community at the location Fuller described revealed a resident is flying a “Don’t Tread on Me” flag, which dates back to 1775 and was designed by Christopher Gadsden. In the 1970s the Gadsden flag started being used as a symbol representing individual rights and limited government. Fuller described the offending flags as “Trump flags, Biden flags and Don’t Tread on Me flags.”

“I thought only American flags were allowed,” she said.

Fuller added that she fears the political rhetoric has taken a toll on the reputation of The Villages.

“Battle lines are being drawn and people are not talking to each other,” Fuller said.

The Villages government does not regulate the content of flags.

A group appeared last month before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors with a similar concern.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Hospital executive pats herself on back in Daily Sun article

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of a “report” in The Villages Daily Sun in which an executive at UF Health-The Villages Hospital praises her own performance.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize reality

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for President Biden to recognize reality.

Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

In a Letter to the Editor, Village Veranda offers additional information about the arrest this week of a husband visiting his wife at the facility.

Commissioners unwilling to address animal shelter problems

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident encourages resident to attend a Sumter County Commission meeting and demand action on the animal shelter.

Spanish Springs promises should be kept

A Village of Hacienda South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that promises made with regard to Spanish Springs Town Square should be kept.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos