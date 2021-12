Villagers shared the Christmas spirit with a sunset golf cart parade Friday evening on the multi-modal path near Lake Sumter Landing.

About 20 decorated golf carts from Bridgeport at Lake Miona honked, waved and played holiday music during the parade.

Santa Claus rode in a tank near the front of the procession. Ol’ St. Nick manned a mock weapon atop the tank.

The “real” Christmas Parade in The Villages steps off at noon Saturday at The Villages Polo Fields. Gates open at 10 a.m.