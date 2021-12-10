Yesteryear Kart Club keeps 11-year streak of Christmas giving intact

A check from the Yesteryear Kart Club was presented to Lt. Robert Siemer by club president Tony Costa Friday morning at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Annex.

Costa said that the presentation of a check and the donation of toys kept alive the Yesteryear Kart Club’s 11-year tradition of supporting the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Christmas programs. The value of cash and toys exceeded $3,000.

Lt. Siemer thanked the club on behalf of the sheriff’s office. Siemer explained the money and gifts would be distributed to local children and families in need this holiday season.

“So far, we have raised a little over $60,000. We will have a little over 400 children participate in the ‘Kids, Cops & Christmas’ program and at least 600 additional children will be helped in other ways such as 5 different parties that the public is invited to that different entities hold throughout Sumter County that the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office contributes to. We give all type of toys, bikes and bike helmets for these entities to give out,” said SCSO Community Outreach Coordinator Theresa Cooper.

She can be reached at (352) 689-4604 for information regarding donations.