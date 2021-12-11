Argumentative driver jailed due to unwillingness to cooperate with police officer

An argumentative driver was jailed due to her unwillingness to cooperate with a police officer during a traffic stop.

Taylor Ann Love, 26, of Lake Mary, was driving a silver Kia with an expired temporary tag when she was pulled over at about 8 a.m. on Miller Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The Aurora, Ill. native admitted she knew the temporary tag had expired and said she had not obtained a permanent registration due to “financial reasons.” The officer asked Love and a male passenger for their identification and they began to argue with him.

When the officer attempted to handcuff Love, she resisted and a second officer has to assist with the cuffing procedure.

She was arrested on charges of knowingly misusing a temporary tag and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.