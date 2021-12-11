83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...

Argumentative driver jailed due to unwillingness to cooperate with police officer

By Meta Minton
Taylor Ann Love
Taylor Ann Love

An argumentative driver was jailed due to her unwillingness to cooperate with a police officer during a traffic stop.

Taylor Ann Love, 26, of Lake Mary, was driving a silver Kia with an expired temporary tag when she was pulled over at about 8 a.m. on Miller Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

The Aurora, Ill. native admitted she knew the temporary tag had expired and said she had not obtained a permanent registration due to “financial reasons.” The officer asked Love and a male passenger for their identification and they began to argue with him.

When the officer attempted to handcuff Love, she resisted and a second officer has to assist with the cuffing procedure.

She was arrested on charges of knowingly misusing a temporary tag and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Santa Claus should not be portrayed as a terrorist

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to Editor, objects to Santa Claus being portrayed as a terrorist in a Christmas parade in The Villages.

The Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit.

Hospital executive pats herself on back in Daily Sun article

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of a “report” in The Villages Daily Sun in which an executive at UF Health-The Villages Hospital praises her own performance.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize reality

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for President Biden to recognize reality.

Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

In a Letter to the Editor, Village Veranda offers additional information about the arrest this week of a husband visiting his wife at the facility.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos