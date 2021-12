A Lady Lake woman was arrested after an altercation after a trip to buy cigarettes.

Cheryl Lynn Poiret, 41, who lives at 105 Third St., dialed 911 Monday afternoon after an altercation broke out after a trip purchase cigarettes, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Poiret left the other woman with scratches and redness on the right side of her face.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $7,500.