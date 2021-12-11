65.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 12, 2021
type here...

New Yorker acquitted of DUI charge following arrest in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Joseph Porcelli

A Sumter County jury has acquitted a New Yorker in connection with his arrest on a drunk driving charge earlier this year in The Villages.

Joseph E. Porcelli, 58, of Seaford, N.Y. was acquitted last week on a charge of driving under the influence.

He was arrested on the night of March 9 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Caribou Way in the Village of Virginia Trace where they found a gray Dodge Durango that was “blaring loud music,” according to an arrest report. Porcelli was asked to step out of the vehicle, and when he did, the deputy observed “wet spots” on Porcelli’s shorts. He also noticed that Porcelli had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. Porcelli was reluctant to participate in field sobriety exercises and said he underwent knee surgery six months earlier. After receiving instructions about the exercises, Porcelli announced his refusal to take part in them.

Among the evidence the jury was asked to consider was footage from a deputy’s body camera. The jury dined on take-out from Kelley’s Lunch Box in Bushnell while they were deliberating.

Headlines

New Yorker acquitted of DUI charge following arrest in The Villages

Crime
A Sumter County jury has acquitted a New Yorker in connection with his arrest on a drunk driving charge earlier this year in The Villages.
Read more

Merry crowd cheers on Santa and performers in The Villages Christmas Parade

News
A merry crowd cheered on Santa Claus and a host of performers in The Villages Christmas Parade. If you missed it, we've got a video with scenes from the parade.
Read more

Villager ordered to clean up dirty gates or she’ll be facing fines

News
A Villager has been ordered to clean up dirty gates at her home or she’ll be facing fines.
Read more

Sumter County designates road in honor of one of Royal’s early settlers

News
Sumter County has designated a road in honor of one of Royal’s early settlers.
Read more

Kids, Cops and Christmas shopping trip big hit with children and deputies

News
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program was a big hit with children and deputies Saturday morning a Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more

More Headlines

Repeat offender released without bail after driving car with expired registration

Crime
A repeat offender was released without bail after driving car with an expired registration.
Read more

Argumentative driver jailed due to unwillingness to cooperate with police officer

Crime
An argumentative driver was jailed due to her unwillingness to cooperate with a police officer during a traffic stop.
Read more

The Villages softball complexes to be closed through Jan. 2

News
The Knudson, Soaring Eagle, Saddlebrook, Buffalo Glen, and Everglades softball complexes will be closed for maintenance Sunday, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Jan. 2.
Read more

Lady Lake woman arrested after altercation tied to trip to buy cigarettes

Crime
A Lady Lake woman was arrested after an altercation after a trip to buy cigarettes.
Read more

Foxy excited about seeing what’s under the Christmas tree

News
Villager Barbara Turner shared this holiday photo of her dog, Foxy. Show off your holiday pet! Send us a photo at [email protected]
Read more
Load more
NewsNewsletterCrimeObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballHealthBusiness