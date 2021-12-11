New Yorker acquitted of DUI charge following arrest in The Villages

A Sumter County jury has acquitted a New Yorker in connection with his arrest on a drunk driving charge earlier this year in The Villages.

Joseph E. Porcelli, 58, of Seaford, N.Y. was acquitted last week on a charge of driving under the influence.

He was arrested on the night of March 9 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 900 block of Caribou Way in the Village of Virginia Trace where they found a gray Dodge Durango that was “blaring loud music,” according to an arrest report. Porcelli was asked to step out of the vehicle, and when he did, the deputy observed “wet spots” on Porcelli’s shorts. He also noticed that Porcelli had bloodshot watery eyes and slurred speech. Porcelli was reluctant to participate in field sobriety exercises and said he underwent knee surgery six months earlier. After receiving instructions about the exercises, Porcelli announced his refusal to take part in them.

Among the evidence the jury was asked to consider was footage from a deputy’s body camera. The jury dined on take-out from Kelley’s Lunch Box in Bushnell while they were deliberating.