Repeat offender released without bail after driving car with expired registration

A repeat offender was released without bail after driving car with an expired registration.

Justin Colt Affleck, 35, of Weirsdale, was driving at about 9 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s registration had expired last year, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed that Affleck had been convicted in November of driving a vehicle with an expired registration.

Affleck was arrested on a second degree misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle with a registration expired for more than six months. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.