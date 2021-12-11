83.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 11, 2021
type here...

Repeat offender released without bail after driving car with expired registration

By Meta Minton
Justin Colt Affleck
Justin Colt Affleck

A repeat offender was released without bail after driving car with an expired registration.

Justin Colt Affleck, 35, of Weirsdale, was driving at about 9 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the vehicle’s registration had expired last year, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A check revealed that Affleck had been convicted in November of driving a vehicle with an expired registration.

Affleck was arrested on a second degree misdemeanor charge of driving a vehicle with a registration expired for more than six months. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released on his own recognizance.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Santa Claus should not be portrayed as a terrorist

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to Editor, objects to Santa Claus being portrayed as a terrorist in a Christmas parade in The Villages.

The Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit.

Hospital executive pats herself on back in Daily Sun article

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of a “report” in The Villages Daily Sun in which an executive at UF Health-The Villages Hospital praises her own performance.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize reality

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for President Biden to recognize reality.

Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

In a Letter to the Editor, Village Veranda offers additional information about the arrest this week of a husband visiting his wife at the facility.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos