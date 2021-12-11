83.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, December 11, 2021
Sumter County designates road in honor of one of Royal’s early settlers

By Staff Report

Sumter County has designated a road in honor of one of Royal’s early settlers.

Jim Patterson was born in 1857 on a plantation in Waycross, Ga. He and his brother eventually moved to Picketsville, now known as the historic community of Royal, which was established in 1865 by freed slaves.

Royal is one of Florida’s oldest African-American communities where most of the families are still living on land that has been passed down to younger generations.

Descendants of Jim Patterson celebrate the naming of a road in Royal in his honor
Descendants of Jim Patterson celebrate the naming of a road in Royal in his honor.

Patterson lived in an area that came to be known as “The Patt Quarters.” In his later years, he took on the nickname “Old Man Patt” and was very instrumental in helping many of the early settlers grow tobacco and sugar cane.

He and his wife had nine children, including a daughter who lived to be 109. Their family home is the oldest structure in Royal.

Patterson died in 1946. Today, generations of Patterson’s descendants are living on the same land he homesteaded more than 100 years ago. County Road 226 is the only county road in Royal where the original landowners’ descendants still own and live on the property.

That road now bears Patterson’s name.

