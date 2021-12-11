To the Editor:

The closing (seemingly permanent and designed for other purposes?) of The Rialto movie theater and proposed apartments above the Citrus building in Spanish Springs are indicators of change not necessarily wanted by those of us who bought here to be near such a beautiful town square.

We deserve a movie theater and apartments above and near the source of nightly music is concerning – where will all the renters park? Will they complain of the loud music (look at the Right to Farm law in Schoharie County, N.Y.)

The Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit.

Lynne Ward

Village of Silver Lake