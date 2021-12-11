Villager ordered to clean up dirty gates or she’ll be facing fines

A Villager has been ordered to clean up dirty gates at her home or she’ll be facing fines.

The property owned by Sharon Smalling at 1650 Garcia Court in Villa De La Vista South was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint was received Oct. 6 regarding the gates as well as weeds growing on the property. Supervisor Bill Jenness noted that the property has two gates, both of which are in violation.

Community Standards has tried to contact Smalling, but she has not responded to voice messages. She was notified of the public hearing by certified mail. The utilities are active at the home and the property taxes have been paid for 2020. Smalling purchased the home in 2005 for $195,000.

The board agreed to give Smalling three days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, she will face a $250 fine and a series of additional fines if the violation is not remedied.

Smalling had a different violation in 2020 and was also uncommunicative with Community Standards at that time.