Ben Stein and Osmond nephew to appear at Villagers for Trump event

Ben Stein and a nephew of Donny and Marie Osmond will appear next month at a Villagers for Trump event.

Stein and Nathan Osmond will be featured at the event set for Jan. 19 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

Stein is a well-known economist, lawyer, political and economic commentator, comedic actor and author of numerous books and political and economic articles. He will discuss how the retirements of Americans are under assault.

Osmond, a member of the famed musical family, will perform.

Special early bird pricing through Dec. 25: A VIP package is $50 which includes a personally autographed copy of Stein’s book, “How to Really Ruin Your Financial Life and Portfolio,” a photo with Stein and a VIP seat. General admission to the event is free.

Pricing from Dec. 26 through Jan. 18: General admission will be $10 and VIP will be $75.

On the the day of the event at the door: General admission $25 and VIP will be $100.

For tickets online: http://www.bensteinvillages.com, or call (877) 236-8984.