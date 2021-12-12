73.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 12, 2021
type here...

Ben Stein and Osmond nephew to appear at Villagers for Trump event

By Staff Report
Nathan Osmond
Nathan Osmond
Ben Stein
Ben Stein

Ben Stein and a nephew of Donny and Marie Osmond will appear next month at a Villagers for Trump event.

Stein and Nathan Osmond will be featured at the event set for Jan. 19 at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

Stein is a well-known economist, lawyer, political and economic  commentator, comedic actor and author of numerous books and political and economic articles. He will discuss how the retirements of Americans are under assault.

Osmond, a member of the famed musical family, will perform.

Special early bird pricing through Dec. 25: A VIP package is $50 which includes a personally autographed copy of Stein’s book, “How to Really Ruin Your Financial Life and Portfolio,” a photo with Stein and a VIP seat. General admission to the event is free.

Pricing from Dec. 26 through Jan. 18: General admission will be $10 and VIP will be $75.

On the the day of the event at the door: General admission $25 and VIP will be $100.

For tickets online:  http://www.bensteinvillages.com, or call (877) 236-8984.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Surprised at extra ambulance charge

A Village of Hadley resident was in the unfortunate position of needing to take a ride in an ambulance last month. She received the bill and was quite surprised. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to previous letter on voting rights bill

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor on the voting rights bill.

Do you really want a president that acts like a dictator?

A Village of Springdale resident asks if Americans want a president who acts like a dictator. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Santa Claus should not be portrayed as a terrorist

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to Editor, objects to Santa Claus being portrayed as a terrorist in a Christmas parade in The Villages.

The Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos