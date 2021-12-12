73.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, December 12, 2021
Do you really want a president that acts like a dictator?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I for one do not want the federal government dictating and in charge of voting. This right belongs to the states and should remain that way. The Federal Government can’t seem to run anything. You may say Medicare, however, that is almost broke and fraud is a serious problem.
As far as the filibuster goes, it helps both sides. You may like not having it when your party is in charge but believe me you won’t be happy when it is not. Be careful what you wish for.
Do you really want a president that acts like a dictator? I feel we are getting closer to that as the years go by. When 67 percent of younger people approve of socialism I hope it works out for them. Personally, I am not a fan.

Carole McCleery
Village of Springdale

 

