70.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 12, 2021
type here...

Mark Joseph Hamilton

By Staff Report
Mark Joseph Hamilton
Mark Joseph Hamilton

Mark Joseph Hamilton, 69, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at his home from a long illness. He was born in Woburn, MA on March 20th, 1952 to the late George and Helen (Shaughnessy) Hamilton. Mark had worked at St. Joseph Residence Nursing Home in Manchester as a dishwasher for many years and also Sanders, Inc. He will be forever loved and remembered by his sister, Susan Hamilton and his brother Stephen and John Hamilton and his sister-in-law Michele Hamilton, as well as a niece and nephew.

There are no services being held at this time.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution in Mark’s memory, you may do so to National Kidney Foundation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Santa Claus should not be portrayed as a terrorist

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to Editor, objects to Santa Claus being portrayed as a terrorist in a Christmas parade in The Villages.

The Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the Developer should think of the residents here instead of profit.

Hospital executive pats herself on back in Daily Sun article

A Village of St. Charles resident is suspicious of a “report” in The Villages Daily Sun in which an executive at UF Health-The Villages Hospital praises her own performance.

It’s time for President Biden to recognize reality

A reader from Leesburg, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it is time for President Biden to recognize reality.

Village Veranda offers more information on arrest of husband visiting wife

In a Letter to the Editor, Village Veranda offers additional information about the arrest this week of a husband visiting his wife at the facility.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos