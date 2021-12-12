Mark Joseph Hamilton, 69, of Merrimack, NH passed away on Saturday, November 27th, 2021 at his home from a long illness. He was born in Woburn, MA on March 20th, 1952 to the late George and Helen (Shaughnessy) Hamilton. Mark had worked at St. Joseph Residence Nursing Home in Manchester as a dishwasher for many years and also Sanders, Inc. He will be forever loved and remembered by his sister, Susan Hamilton and his brother Stephen and John Hamilton and his sister-in-law Michele Hamilton, as well as a niece and nephew.

There are no services being held at this time.

For those who would like to make a memorial contribution in Mark’s memory, you may do so to National Kidney Foundation.