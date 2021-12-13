A Christmas Carol at Melon Patch Theater

To the Editor:

My husband and I just attended a performance of “A Christmas Carol” at the Melon Patch Theater. What a wonderful show! A small cast played multiple roles, interacting with the audience as well as each other. The performance was delightful and funny. Well worth the $20 admission!

This is really good community theater and deserves our attendance and our financial support. They have been playing for 71 years. If you haven’t seen them you are missing out on a local gem.

Natalie Hakim

Village of Sanibel