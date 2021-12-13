Not too late to get your flu vaccination

The Florida Department of Health encourages Floridians to get vaccinated against influenza. After vaccination, it takes about two weeks for the body to develop protection.

It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine.

Flu shots are the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against the flu and its potentially serious impacts.

During the 2019–2020 flu season, an estimated 20,000 deaths were caused by flu nationally, and 14 deaths in those younger than age 18 were reported in Florida. In recent weeks, flu activity has begun to increase in the state. It is important to take steps now to prevent the spread of flu in our communities.

Flu shots are offered at most health care provider offices, retail pharmacies, and urgent care facilities. Floridians can locate a flu shot near them by visiting the Department’s Locate a Flu Shot webpage.