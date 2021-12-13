Rosemary Jackson, age 69, of The Villages, Florida, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born in Beech Grove, Indiana. Rosemary was an RN-CRRN employed by Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, Michigan at her retirement. She had many friends, who she enjoyed purchasing gifts for. She was also an avid IU basketball fan, and enjoyed painting in oil and acrylics for friends and family. Rosemary also enjoyed giving food and presents to local charities and organizations, especially during the holiday season. Rosemary is survived by her husband of 49 years, Douglas Jackson of The Villages, Florida; children, Aaron (Patty) Jackson of Kissimmee, Florida and Miranda (Jamie) Wilkins of Fort Wayne, Indiana; six grandchildren, Maya, Reese, Paige, Major, Ivy and Xavier; siblings, Max (Cyndi) Plummer of Newhall, California and JoAnna Schultz of Mooresville, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her son, Ryan Jackson, her brother Eddie Plummer, her sister Laura McIntyre, and her parents, Max and Nancy Plummer. A memorial service will be held at a later date