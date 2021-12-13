Scrooge stole the oranges and my basket

To the Editor:

It appears that we have an orange-loving Scrooge living in our area.

I was blessed this orange season with a bumper crop of oranges ready to eat. For the past two weeks I picked the oranges myself and put them in a plastic laundry basket at the curb on Hibernia Lane in Calumet Grove so that neighbors would help themselves. Today, somebody helped themselves to the oranges and took the laundry basket as well. I have nothing else to put the oranges so if the person responsible would bring back the basket, I will go back to work. Thank you.

Jim Rose

Village of Calumet Grove