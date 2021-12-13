Sumter County man seriously injured in crash that claimed life of Daytona Beach man

A Sumter County man was seriously injured in a crash that claimed the life of a Daytona Beach man.

The 20-year-old man from Webster had been driving a pickup truck at 6:15 a.m. Monday eastbound on State Road 44 at Fentress Lane in Lake County when a westbound sport utility vehicle driven by the 20-year Daytona Beach man traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and struck the Webster man’s pickup head on, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Daytona Beach man’s SUV overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Webster man was transported by ambulance to Advent Health Waterman.

The FHP indicated the crash remains under investigation.