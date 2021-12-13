70.8 F
The Villages
Monday, December 13, 2021
Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf honored for service by Florida League of Cities

By Marv Balousek

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf, who has served the city for more than 45 years, received the John Land service award Monday from the Florida League of Cities.

The award is named in honor of Apopka Mayor John Land, who served his city for over 60 years before his death in 2014. The league presents the award to municipal officers who have served 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45 or 50 years.

Eryn Russell of the league presented the award to Wolf at a city commission meeting.

Eryn Russell presents the John Land award to Mayor Ed Wolf.
Russell praised Wolf for his dedication to Wildwood despite also devoting his time and energy to his own life and teaching career.

“It is more than part-time work,” she said of the mayor’s job.

Wolf, who came to Wildwood 53 years ago, said the abilities of city commissioners and employees make his job easier.

“It seems like it’s been only five years,” he said.

During his tenure, Wolf has developed personal relationships with a large number of residents and a detailed knowledge of the city.

But he said those tasks become more difficult due to Wildwood’s rapid growth.

“We’re going to get bigger and bigger and you lose that personal contact,” he said.

Three Wildwood police officers also received commendations at the meeting, including Garth Lane, who intervened to prevent a man’s suicide last summer as well as two other officers who confiscated 300 pounds of marijuana.

 

