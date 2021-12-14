Cleaning lady arrested near Shay Gate with shotgun in trunk of car

A cleaning lady was arrested near the Shay Gate in The Villages with a shotgun in the trunk of her car.

Amanda Rae Paschen, 32, of Anthony, was driving a dark-colored Mercury Grand Marquis at about 9 p.m. Sunday when an officer noticed the vehicle was missing a headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Paschen admitted her driver’s license was suspended. A check confirmed her license had been suspended for failure to pay a traffic fine and that she has been previously convicted of driving while license suspended in 2010, 2014 and 2020.

An inventory of Paschen’s vehicle turned up a Winchester 12-gage shotgun found in the trunk.

The Georgia native was arrested on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.

In 2019, she bragged during a drug arrest that she knew “how to play the game” and predicted she would “beat this.” Sumter County Court records show that charge was dropped.