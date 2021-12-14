74.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Lawmakers call on Biden to make greater use of Florida’s seaports  

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster and 17 bipartisan members of the Florida Congressional delegation are calling on the Biden Administration to make greater use of Florida’s 15 deepwater ports.

“I am a longtime supporter and advocate for Florida’s Ports, which have capacity to help alleviate the current backlog of cargo activity,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “Thanks to our location and network of highways and railways, the Sunshine State can manage increased freight traffic and help make sure consumer demand is met during this holiday season.”

In a letter to President Biden, the members offered to work with the Biden administration to utilize Florida’s ports as an alternative to the West Coast that continues to see unprecedented delays in offloading cargo, leading to severe supply chain congestion. Recent reports state that almost 90 cargo ships were left idling off the Port of Long Beach or the Port of Los Angeles while waiting to offload their containers. At one point, this logjam led to 17-day delays for ships, further delaying the arrival of shipments to consumers.

In the past two years, the State of Florida has invested nearly $1 billion in projects to increase seaport capacity and plans to spend an additional $200 million over the next several years to improve the state’s roadways to handle increased freight movements. Additionally, unlike other ports across the country, many of Florida’s ports have been functioning at full capacity 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week, for quite some time.

“Today, our ports stand ready to help alleviate current systemic freight backlogs all over the country and are well-equipped to handle additional capacity,” said the members in the letter. “In short, Florida is open for business.”

Florida Ports Council President and CEO Mike Rubin praised the lawmakers and said, “The leadership and bipartisan efforts of Florida’s Congressional Delegation, is further demonstration that Florida’s seaports are open for business, and are a key solution in helping to alleviate the nation’s supply chain challenges.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced that Florida’s seaports can decrease congestion along shipping routes and welcomed businesses to reroute their cargo to a port along our coasts.

