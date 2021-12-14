Oxford man crashes through cattle fence causing more than $20,000 in damage

An Oxford man was arrested after crashing through a cattle fence causing more than $20,000 in damage.

Shacguile Javett Williams, 29, was driving a 2010 Jeep Compass at about 1 a.m. Friday on County Road 232 when he sideswiped a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Williams’ vehicle went on to strike a cattle fence. In all, the damage was estimated at $20,500.

Williams had “glassy blood shot eyes and slurred speech,” the report said.

He provided breath samples that registered .147 and .146 blood alcohol content.

Williams was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.