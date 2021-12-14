74.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...

Oxford man crashes through cattle fence causing more than $20,000 in damage

By Meta Minton
Shacguile Javett Williams
Shacguile Javett Williams

An Oxford man was arrested after crashing through a cattle fence causing more than $20,000 in damage.

Shacguile Javett Williams, 29, was driving a 2010 Jeep Compass at about 1 a.m. Friday on County Road 232 when he sideswiped a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Williams’ vehicle went on to strike a cattle fence. In all, the damage was estimated at $20,500.

Williams had “glassy blood shot eyes and slurred speech,” the report said.

He provided breath samples that registered .147 and .146 blood alcohol content.

Williams was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why give money to millionaires?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel questions why anyone would pay to see former President Trump and ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reily who appeared this week in Orlando.

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on dementia

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s recent piece on dementia vs. forgetfulness.

Shameful use of tank in Christmas parade

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to a golf cart Christmas parade that included Santa Claus on top of a tank.

Scrooge stole the oranges and my basket

A Village of Calumet Grove resident writes that an orange-loving Scrooge apparently stole the home-grown fruit he shares with the neighborhood. And his basket was also stolen. He’d like to have the basket back.

A Christmas Carol at Melon Patch Theater

A Village of Sanibel resident highly recommends seeing “A Christmas Carol” at the Melon Patch Theater. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos