Tuesday, December 14, 2021
By Staff Report
Rick Schopp of Lady Lake, Florida passed away November 13, 2021. Rick was born in Columbus, Ohio and relocated to Florida in 2019. Rick was a loving father, brother, grandfather and friend. He is survived by son Josh, granddaughter Elizabeth, brother Joe (Karen), Cheryl, Deb, Roger and special friend Mercedes. Rick was preceded in death by parents Joseph and Joanne. Rick enjoyed golf, bowling, darts, cards and the Pittsburgh Steelers. enjoyed golf, bowling, darts, cards and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Heartfelt thanks go to the exceptional nurses and staff at The Villages Hospital.

