Trespasser who refused to leave trailer tasered after threatening deputy

A trespasser who refused to leave a trailer was tasered after allegedly threatening a deputy sheriff.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 9 a.m. Saturday to a trailer in the 35000 block of Cross Street in Fruitland Park after 35-year-old Shilo Bryant, who had gone there to sleep, refused to leave the premises. When a deputy arrived at the trailer, the New Jersey native was found on a bed in a back room, and refused to leave, according to an arrest report.

“Take me to jail,” she told the deputy.

Bryant refused to obey the deputy and would not get up off the bed. When the deputy attempted to move her, she “became aggressive.” She balled up her fist and “cocked” it behind her head as if she was going to strike the deputy. The deputy drew his taser and ordered her to comply with his commands. She refused and the deputy deployed his taser.

She was arrested on charges of trespassing, resisting arrest and assault with intent to commit a felony. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.