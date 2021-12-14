74.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Trio of dogs ready to check their stockings on Christmas morning

By Staff Report

A trio of dogs will be ready to check their stockings on Christmas morning.

Frankie, Geri and Tonka live in the Village of Pine Hills.

Frankie, Geri and Tonka, who live in the Village of Pine Hills, are eager for the holidays!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why give money to millionaires?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel questions why anyone would pay to see former President Trump and ex-Fox News personality Bill O’Reily who appeared this week in Orlando.

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on dementia

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to Dr. Gabe Mirkin’s recent piece on dementia vs. forgetfulness.

Shameful use of tank in Christmas parade

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in a Letter to the Editor, reacts to a golf cart Christmas parade that included Santa Claus on top of a tank.

Scrooge stole the oranges and my basket

A Village of Calumet Grove resident writes that an orange-loving Scrooge apparently stole the home-grown fruit he shares with the neighborhood. And his basket was also stolen. He’d like to have the basket back.

A Christmas Carol at Melon Patch Theater

A Village of Sanibel resident highly recommends seeing “A Christmas Carol” at the Melon Patch Theater. Read her Letter to the Editor.

