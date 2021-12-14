Trio of dogs ready to check their stockings on Christmas morning

A trio of dogs will be ready to check their stockings on Christmas morning.
Frankie, Geri and Tonka, who live in the Village of Pine Hills, are eager for the holidays!
Show off your holiday pet! Send us a photo at [email protected].
A trio of dogs will be ready to check their stockings on Christmas morning.
Frankie, Geri and Tonka, who live in the Village of Pine Hills, are eager for the holidays!
Show off your holiday pet! Send us a photo at [email protected].
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.