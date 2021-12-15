68.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Congressman Webster introduces bill to ban vaccine passports for travel

By Staff Report

Congressman Daniel Webster has introduced the SAFER Travel Act, H.R. 6257, to ban federal vaccine passports and quarantine requirements for travel.

“President Biden, his administration and Democrats in Congress are out of control as they continue to push more mandates and restrictions on the American people,” said Rep. Webster, who serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “This is not about science or public health; this is fearmongering to maintain control and it has to stop. This bill protects the privacy and personal freedoms of American citizens to make healthcare decisions in consultation with their doctor – not because of demands by Washington politicians or bureaucrats. I will continue to work with my colleagues to defend the freedoms of the American people.”

People of all ages joined in the Villagers for Trump mandatory vaccine protest Wednesday at Lake Sumter Landing
People of all ages joined in a Villagers for Trump mandatory vaccine protest this summer at Lake Sumter Landing.

Webster is a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. The measure is co-sponsored by Congressman Sam Graves, a Republican from Missouri.

“You shouldn’t need a vaccine passport to get on a train, board a plane, or travel home for the holidays,” said Graves, ranking member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. “This bill would put that terrible idea to bed once and for all. The vaccines have proven to be the safest and most effective tool we have against preventing COVID-19, but the federal government has no business mandating them for travel, work, or anything else. It’s a personal decision and it needs to stay that way.”

H.R. 6257 would prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates or quarantine requirements on Americans for the purposes of travel. The science and data are clear, the vast majority of Americans have received a COVID-19 vaccine or have natural immunity from previous infection. Those vaccinated can contract and spread COVID-19 making mandates “completely nonsensical.”

Webster has co-sponsored legislation prohibiting President Biden’s COVID-19 mandate on private businesses, federal contractors and those who provide Medicare and Medicaid services.

