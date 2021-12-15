Donna Mayer, passed away on December 6, 2021, at the age of 85. Donna was born in Washington DC on June 10, 1936. She spent her early years in Falls Church Virginia, graduating from Falls Church High School and eventually moving to Florida where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from Eckerd College. She married Murray Mayer in November of 1986 and moved to West Palm Beach FL where she was able to use her degree teaching the GED Program. She and Murray moved to The Villages, where they enjoyed the lifestyle and made many friends. She loved going to the square to dance, shopping, and reading. She was a lover of all animals and had many that she loved dearly, but mostly she enjoyed going on cruises with Murray. There was nothing about cruising she didn’t like. She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Victoria Northridge of St. Cloud Florida, Michelle Moliski of Gulf Shores Alabama, her son James Singeltary of Jacksonville, Florida, three grandchildren, three great grandchildren and many friends. In observance of her love for animals the family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the North Shore Animal League, America’s largest no kill animal rescue and adoption organization. Donations can be sent to North Shore Animal League America, Supporter Services Department, P.O Box 97003, Washington, DC 20090-7003.