The unintended consequences of reliance on oil

To the Editor:

The image of the petroleum-covered duckling getting cleaned up with the famous blue dish soap reminds us that our reliance on oil has unintended consequences. However, oil spills are only one of many environmental effects that can directly affect Floridians if we allow oil leasing off the Florida coast. In addition to oil spills, offshore drilling causes sonic turbulence, harmful chemical contamination, and interruptions of the seabed environment. All these environmental effects affect our economy and our health.

The World Bank’s mitigation hierarchy for environmental impacts from oil drilling is:

1. Avoid,

2. Minimize,

3. Restore, and

4. Offset.

From this we can see that avoiding drilling activities is the number one strategy for preventing environmental effects. We should keep Florida coasts healthy and thriving to maintain long-term economic prosperity. Our elected officials who fought hard to ban drilling in our nearshore waters must now call on the Biden administration to end leasing, or we will see our blue waters and wildlife diminish.

Angelica Moncada

Miami