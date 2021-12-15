Villagers eagerly watching for newest clutch of eaglets at favorite nesting spot

It’s almost time for the popular pair of nesting Bald Eagles along the Springdale Trail to hatch a clutch of eaglets here in The Villages.

Golfers playing Briarwood and Walnut Grove executive courses, and Erin Glenn Championship course, as well as bikers and walkers, can be seen looking up at the tower alongside the courses checking out the large eagle nest. This pair of eagles have had clutches of eaglets for many years and have become a familiar sight in that area. If they are on the tower together you may be able to tell the male from the female as the female is usually about 25 percent larger than the male.

Most people do not realize that Florida has the largest concentration of Bald Eagles in the lower 48 states. There are some 1,500 breeding pairs around the state. Here in The Villages there are many pairs of Bald Eagles spread out around our community, however, the most widely known one is over the Springdale Trail.

In August of 2007, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed Bald Eagles from the list of Federally Endangered species.

Male and female Eagles share the responsible of building nests in the fall or reinforcing the one they already have. Eagles have what is known as “nest site fidelity” and will use the same nest year after year, like this pair has. After building their nest they will start courting in October and November. They mate during that period in Florida and lay a clutch of eggs, usually one to three, in December or January.

For the last couple of weeks one of the pair has been incubating eggs. They lay very low in the nest and sometimes you can just see their white head. Both the male and females share incubation responsibility, but females spend more time doing it. Sometimes the male will bring the female a fish or small rodent to eat while she is on the eggs. Other times the male will take over responsibility of the incubation and the female will go hunt for itself. If you are there at the right time you may see them changing places from the tower to the nest.

Once the eaglets are hatched both the male and female feed them. The adults will seek out prey from the surrounding area and bring it to the nest where they will tear off small pieces and feed the Eaglets bill to bill. The eaglets grow very fast and soon will look as large as the adults. That is because they grow much longer flight feathers which aid them in fledgling as they are learning to fly.

Somewhere around 6-8 weeks of age the eagles will start vigorous exercising and flapping their wings in the nest. They will practice flight just above the nest. First flights usually occur at 9-10 weeks. Sometimes the adults will force the eaglets to fly. It is a treat to watch them flapping their wings in the nest and barely rising over the nest.

Fledging eaglets need help from their parents for 5-10 weeks after fledging and being able to leave the nest. The young eagles depend entirely on their parents for food.