Villagers with long friendship opening new restaurant at Brownwood

Island Fin Poké, a fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, is opening its doors Thursday, Dec. 16 at Brownwood.

The restaurant is located at 2752 Brownwood Blvd., and is owned by Ed and Maryellen Tobin and Frank and Jodi Micheinzi, who split their time between The Villages and Rhode Island.

Maryellen and Jodi have been friends since they were three years old.

This will be the first Island Fin Poké location the partners intend on opening in the area, with plans to open additional locations in the near future.

The restaurant will serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The new Villages restaurant will also feature indoor and outdoor patio seating, third-party delivery, catering services and curbside pickup options.

“With the wide variety of Island Fin Poké’s customizable offerings, there is truly something for everyone,” said Frank Micheinzi. “There are not many restaurant concepts out there that can provide such unique flavors in an experience that can appeal to anyone.”

A former IT professional in corporate America, Ed Tobin became invested in Island Fin Poké to bring a health-conscious restaurant concept to his local community. After suffering from a case of long-haul COVID-19, Tobin discovered that the corporate world was no longer an option due to his health and wanted to open a business that would continue well into his retirement. It was his business partner, Frank Micheinzi, who brought up the idea of franchising opportunities with Island Fin Poké. Together, the partners decided to move forward and open locations of their own, with full faith in the culture and business model of the Island Fin Poké brand.

“We are extremely excited to open our first Island Fin Poké location and introduce The Villages to the brand’s culture of Ohana, the Hawaiian word for family,” said Ed Tobin. “We aim to make our new spot a local lunch and dinner favorite, providing well-rounded and healthy meals to The Villages’ residents.”

The opening of the brand’s newest Florida location marks the next step in Island Fin Poké’s continued expansion throughout the Sunshine State.