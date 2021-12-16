The Lord called Barbara O’Leary Cole home on November 23rd. Barbara was born in Gary, Indiana, on February 28, 1936, and later moved with her family to Pittsburgh where she lived until 1979. She then moved to Harrisburg, PA, to take a position in Gov. Thornburg’s administration as the legislative liaison for the Department of Labor and Industry. There she met Richard and they married in Philadelphia in 1987. Barbara is survived by her husband and best friend of 34 years Richard. In addition she is survived by her sister Carol Irelan and eight children: Mark O’Leary, Dan O’Leary, Simon O’Leary, Joseph O’Leary, Meghan O’Leary, Julie Preckel, Jennifer Smith, and Maria Cole. Barbara also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, one great granddaughter, and many good friends. She and Richard spent many vacations at various riding venues from Vermont to California. In 2004, the Coles moved to The Villages, where Barbara continued her active lifestyle. After joining St. Vincent De Paul Church, Barbara became an Altar Server and ultimately became the coordinator of the ministry helping to train others to serve.