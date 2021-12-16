79.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 16, 2021
By Staff Report
Ronald Clarence Monzel, of The villages, will be sadly missed by his loving wife Delia of 57 years and cherished daughters Sharon Monzel (Mark Emerson) Oswego, IL and Donna (Mike) Milasius Gurnee, IL. He will also be greatly missed by his brother Hubert Monzel and wife Ardie, nephews Dennis Monzel and Greg Feige and niece Marlene Monzel (Ed Cimochowski). Ron was a Marine veteran and a member of the American Legion. He retired after 30 years from Lucent at age 47. His passions were spending time with family, cooking, maintaining his house, traveling, watching football and golfing (achieved a hole in one).

