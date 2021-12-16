 Sumter County suggests ‘absurd’ walking route for visually impaired Villager  

Officials are blasting as “absurd” a route proposed by Sumter County for use by a visually impaired Villager hoping to walk to his postal station.

Robert Bosnak, who lives on Dunkirk Trail in the Village of Hadley, had asked the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors to consider installing a crosswalk at his postal station. He cited speeding traffic on Odell Circle as a concern.

CDD 7 supervisors asked District staff to contact the county, owner of the roadway, about a crosswalk.

But rather than agreeing to the crosswalk, the county responded with a recommended walking route for the resident, blasted as “absurd” by supervisors. The alternative walking route was proposed by Steven Cohoon of the Sumter County Public Works Department.

“The recommendation of Sumter County (and agreed upon by the District as this would be consistent with previous practice) would be to utilize the existing multi-modal path and crosswalks or consider utilizing a vehicle or golf cart versus crossing roadways where there is no marked crosswalk. Technically, all sides of the intersection are crosswalks – marked or not, regardless of whether the sidewalk is paved or not. Drivers who drive on a road that meets a cross-street must yield to any pedestrian in an unmarked crosswalk at that intersection, however as the resident explained, it may be difficult to do and see oncoming traffic with physical limitations,” The Villages Director of Property Management Bruce Brown said in a memo to the CDD 7 Board of Supervisors.

In other words, drive to the postal station or take the long way.

Supervisors, who were emailed the memo prior to the board meeting Thursday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, were not happy with what they were told.

“I think it’s absurd the path they recommended the resident walk,” said Supervisor Ed Coleman.

His fellow supervisors agreed.

CDD 7 cannot put the crosswalk in at the Hadley Postal Station because it’s Sumter County’s property.

It appears that Bosnak’s best hope would be a direct appeal to the Sumter County Commission.

However, the head of District Property Management did not seem to believe such an effort would be successful.

“Given the overall age demographics of residents across The Villages, it is not feasible to accommodate every personal request for a crosswalk at a more convenient location to their residence than what was provided by the master plan and design intent,” Brown said.

Visually impaired residents have long complained about the design standards of The Villages which due not take their needs into account.