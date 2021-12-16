71.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, December 16, 2021
Village of Hillsborough resident wins appointment to CDD 10 Board of Supervisors

By Meta Minton
John Miller Sr.
A Village of Hillsborough resident has been appointed to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors.

John “Jack” Miller Sr. was chosen Thursday afternoon from a field of five applicants to serve on the CDD 10 board. He has been appointed to fill a vacancy created by the recent death of Supervisor Ken Lieberman.

Miller has been serving as CDD 10’s alternate representative on the Architectural Review Committee. He will have to resign that position in order to serve on the CDD 10 board.

Prior to retirement, he worked as a general contractor and real estate broker. After retirement, he and his wife traveled the country in a recreational vehicle. Then they heard about The Villages from another couple on the road.

“We came, we took the trolley tour and a few days later, we had a house,” Miller said.

He and his wife have been in The Villages for more than seven years.

