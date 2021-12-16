Villager facing gun charge cleans up problematic property

A Villager facing a gun charge has cleaned up his problematic property.

The Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon discussed the home of Scott Marsden who lives at 1399 Viola Court in the Leyton Villas in the Village of Dunedin. He has been facing fines for his refusal to numerous lawn ornaments on display in his yard.

The board and District staff did not appear to be aware that Marsden has finally removed the illicit lawn ornaments, which included an alligator’s head, from his property. It was noted that fines he has racked up remain unpaid.

It wasn’t his first run-in with Community Standards. In March, Marsden had been ordered to remove rock that been put down without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. He removed the rock, put down sod and brought in the lawn ornaments.

In July, Marsden was arrested at Citizens First Bank at Colony Plaza. He had been banned from the bank and returned in violation of a legal order. At the time of his arrest, he was found to have a gun in his golf cart. That case is still pending in court.