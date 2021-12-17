CRT triggers white awakening

To the Editor:

Critical Race Theory fans claim CRT teaches vital but heretofore neglected historical truths about race and slavery; but nothing could be more false. CRT’s real purpose is to indoctrinate children, so that white kids hate themselves while non-whites grow up believing themselves victims of white oppression.

Fearing truth and bent on suppressing it, the last thing CRT folk want is people accessing and learning actual truths about race and slavery. Naturally then, they hate and dread race-realist websites like Jared Taylor’s American Renaissance, and books like Robert Lewis Dabney’s A Defense of Virginia and the South (1867).

CRT is anti-white Marxist agitprop that fosters intense racial division and hatred. Motivated by dark and wicked envy of the sort described by sociologist Helmut Schoeck, CRT is petulant and rebellious fist-shaking at God, Who, in His perfect wisdom and goodness, dispensed His grace — common and sanctifying — unequally among individuals and races. CRT is an instance of what Nietzsche called the “resentment” or envious hatred sometimes felt by grace-less inferiors toward their more grace-full superiors. So bad ideas, like CRT, have bad consequences.

Anti-white Marxists have declared war on America and the West. Following the Virginia election and the obviously just Rittenhouse verdict, Marxist minions of Satan struck back in Charlottesville and Brunswick, committing outrageous and vindictive travesties of justice. Then came the horrific Christmas Parade Massacre in Waukesha, a deliberate, premeditated act of black-on-white terrorism. Now, white people are waking up.

Winston McCuen

Landrum, S.C.