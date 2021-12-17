Donna “Sue” Hammer, 84, passed away peacefully December 4, 2021 after a courageous battle with dementia. Donna, lovingly called Sue by many she knew, was born May 26, 1937 in Washington, DC. She was 17 minutes older than her twin, Denise, and she never let her forget that. Denise and Donna always said the other was the best womb-mate one could ask for. Donna was a quiet soul, taking back seat to her outgoing twin. But, never let it be said that Donna wasn’t the one in charge! She had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, and she was loved by all she met. Donna was one of four daughters, and the family lived an adventurous life. After living in several locations around the country, they finally settled in Wisconsin. Upon graduating from high school, Donna moved to St. Paul, Minnesota, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Paul “Bud” Hammer. Globetrotters, they traveled around the world and happily saw countries and places that many dream of. They were married for 55 years until Bud passed away in 2012. Bud and Donna moved to California in the ’70s, and Donna worked for the phone company as a switchboard operator, eventually retiring from AT&T after more than 25 years. Upon her retirement, they moved to The Villages, Florida to enjoy an active retirement. Both Donna and Bud were avid athletes, and they played competitive badminton, tennis, and golf. In fact, Donna was active in sports until she moved to an assisted living facility. Even there, she would often be seen walking the grounds several times a day to get her exercise. There was never, ever a crossword puzzle that Donna didn’t tackle – she loved doing puzzles every day. Donna is survived by her sister, Carolyn Hawley, of Nice, California, two nieces, two nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. Donna also cherished several special friends who supported her through thick and thin; the family would like to recognize Ruth Upchurch and Gerri Cheek specifically. Because of COVID concerns, there will not be a funeral service or memorial. Donna will be interred with her husband at the Bushnell VA Cemetery.