Everyone loves quotes especially if they are from famous people even if you don’t know who they are or why they are famous. I saw one the other day that I thought was pertinent. It quoted Martha Graham as saying, “Nobody cares if you can’t dance well. Just get up and dance!”

At first, I thought that perhaps she was Billy Graham’s sister since she was considered famous. However, to make certain and not mess up this column I checked. It turned out that she was a famous dancer and had some dance studios – like Arthur Murray, I guess. Speaking of Arthur do you remember when there was the Arthur Murray show on television? Most of the work was done by his wife, but he would show up to lead her on a dance around the studio or wherever it was filmed. Those were the good old days on TV – or at least I think they were.

However, to go back to Martha and her quote. (OK, Arthur would probably have said it too, if he had thought of it). The point is that was easy for her to say.

I have gotten up many times over the years, and just tried to dance. It didn’t work. You can ask The Blonde in the House for verification on that. In fact, one time when we moved, I found an old box of hers where she had some mementoes from her childhood. One was a note where she indicated that all she wanted for Christmas was her two front teeth! She had crossed out the teeth part and put in “a husband who can dance!”. Well, she struck out on that wish – she did get her two front teeth back though! That was good as if she hadn’t, I might not have spotted her across that crowded room.

There was recent evidence of my dancing ability as we were at a neighborhood Christmas party the other day, and I was attempting to lead The Blonde around the dance floor. I thought that I was doing a half decent job on that score considering my advance age and all. However, the next day a friend sent a photo of us dancing that evening. It was obvious from the photo that my advanced age had not improved my dancing. It is a shame as The Blonde was looking for a Fred Astaire type and she ended up with a Conan the Barbarian type. Well, that may be a little extreme. At least I have taken her dancing while Conan probably wouldn’t have.

It is not that I haven’t tried. When we first moved to The Villages some 20 plus years ago, we and some of the neighbors took some dancing lessons from a couple who showed us how from a stage at one of the recreation centers. We were showed all types of dances – after the husband told some terrible jokes. We were presented with all varieties from waltzes to tangoes to round dancing. Luckily, they didn’t teach line dancing then. Well, the upshot was that one of my neighbors and I performed pretty miserably on the various dance – yep all of them. The result was that my neighbor and I took blood oaths that we would never take dancing lessons again. We never have as you don’t mess with a blood oath!

My only problem now is that there are some more occasions on tap before we usher out this past year – which certainly deserves to be ushered out. That means there will be other times where I will be expected to get up and just dance. I will try to recall Martha’s sage advice and perhaps I can picture Arthur’s dancing around the floor in my mind.

Doubt if either will work though!

Columnist Barry Evans offers weekly commentary on life for Villages-News.com